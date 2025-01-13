CM Siddaramaiah a ‘big zero’ when compared to Maharajas of Mysore

January 13, 2025

Opposition Leader in Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy hails the rule of Wadiyar dynasty

Mysuru: Whenever Mysuru is mentioned, the visionary and public-centric initiatives of the Wadiyar Maharajas immediately come to mind — not Siddaramaiah, remarked Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy. He ridiculed Siddaramaiah, labelling him a “big zero” in comparison to the Maharajas of Mysore.

Speaking at an event organized by the BJP SC Morcha near Kurimandi at N.R. Mohalla, Narayanaswamy highlighted the contributions of the Mysore Maharajas. “In 1924, the Maharajas of Mysore implemented reservations for Scheduled Castes and Tribes and initiated several landmark projects that remain a model for the nation. Their legacy is unforgettable,” he said.

He further emphasised the role of Indian royalty in laying the foundation for Democracy, noting that over 500 kings played pivotal roles. However, he criticised the post-independence leadership, particularly the ‘duplicate’ Gandhis, accusing them of selfish governance driven by a thirst for power. “We are exposing the truth that has been hidden for long,” he said, claiming that Nehru’s political strategies had sabotaged Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s election bid.

Children’s political ambitions

He also accused the Congress party of suppressing fresh talent. “In Congress, leaders like Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa and Mallikarjun Kharge prioritise their children’s political ambitions over newcomers. The Dalit community must understand this,” Swamy stated.

Reflecting on his four decades in Congress, he described joining the party as the “biggest mistake” of his life. “Back then, there was no alternative, but now the BJP upholds the Constitution, which is why I support it,” he added.

Former Mayor Sandesh Swamy underlined Dr. Ambedkar’s vision of unity beyond caste and religious boundaries. He asserted that it was Congress, not the BJP, that disrespected Ambedkar.

Narasimharaja development

Comparing development across Assembly Constituencies of Mysuru, MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar criticised the lack of progress in Narasimharaja constituency. He noted that municipal elections would enable elected representatives to address local issues more efficiently.

Stressing the importance of collaboration, he stated, “As an MP, I rely on local representatives for effective governance. It is crucial to conduct municipal elections soon and I urge everyone to join this cause.”

As part of the event, 800 blankets were distributed to the residents of Kurimandi, with organisers highlighting that the initiative was carried out selflessly.

Dignitaries on stage included MLA T.S. Srivatsa, BJP Minority Morcha State President Dr. Anil Thomas, City General Secretary Giridhar, BJP SC Morcha General Secretary Karthik Mariyappa, former Deputy Mayor Shailendra, and leaders Paramananda, Ramesh, Murali, and Manju.