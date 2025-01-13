Swami Muktidanandaji calls for taking forward Swami Vivekananda’s message

January 13, 2025

Mysuru: Swami Muktidanandaji, President of Sri Ramakrishna Ashram at Yadavagiri in city said that Swami Vivekananda, who maintained a close relationship with Mysuru, stayed at Thathaiah Anathalaya when he visited the city in 1892.

He was speaking after inaugurating the 163rd Swami Vivekananda Jayanti celebration, jointly organised by Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa Seva Pratishtana, Sri Vivekananda Yuvakara Balaga, Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Sangha, Vivekanandanagar Residents Forum and a host of other organisations, by offering floral tributes to the portraits of Vivekananda, Ramakrishna Paramahamsa and Sarada Devi at Vivekananda Circle in Vivekanandanagar here yesterday.

Stressing on the need for everyone to work together for the growth and progress of the country as per the aspirations of Swami Vivekananda, Swami Muktidanandaji said that the country is celebrating Swami Vivekananda Jayanti as National Youth Day. Pointing out that the country has a big youth force, with more than 60 percent of the population in younger age group, he said that the youth should work towards synchronising will and power in order to bring about a social transformation in the country.

“Swami Vivekananda visited Mysuru and many other cities and held scholarly debates for the growth of the country in right direction. The youths of the country should carry forward the legacy of Vivekananda without any caste, creed and community discrimination. The services of youth play a key role in protecting the interests of the people. Swami Vivekananda’s thoughts bring about inspiration and drives the youth force of the country for becoming a national power”, he noted.

Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda said that Swami Vivekananda’s works largely contained messages on human values and life principles. Though Vivekananda lived for a short span of 39 years, he made a big impact on the society and the world, through his speeches, thoughts and preachings, he added.

Pratishtana Working President Dr. S.P. Yoganna said that Ramakrishna Jatrotsava will be held in the city on Feb.18, following which a membership drive will take place. Vivekananda Vidya Vahini Trust Founder Nityanand Vivekavamshi spoke on ‘Swami Vivekananda’s life and messages.’

Earlier, a grand procession of Swami Vivekananda’s portrait was taken out from Udbhava Banashankari Temple on Adichunchanagiri Road to Vivekananda Circle, passing through the main thoroughfares of Kuvempunagar.

MLA T.S. Srivatsa, Swami Yukteshanandaji, Pratishtana President and former MLC D. Madegowda, Secretary K. Kempalingaraju, Treasurer H.G. Basavalingappa, former Mayor Sunanda Palanetra, former Corporators Jagadish and Seema Prasad and others were present.