Old boys of RK Vidyashala visit Viveka Smaraka

December 22, 2024

Mysuru: Adhyaksha of Sri Ramakrishna Ashram, Mysuru, Swami Muktidanandaji described the site of under construction Swami Vivekananda Cultural Youth Centre (Viveka Smaraka) on Narayan Sastri Road in the city, as a place of saints and monks, which has been well-documented in several literary works of Rashtrakavi Kuvempu.

Addressing the gathering of old students of Sri Ramakrishna (RK) Vidyashala, at the site of Viveka Smaraka this morning, Swami Muktidanandaji said, during his visit to Mysore (now Mysuru) in the year 1892, Swami Vivekananda was staying in the nearby Shiva Temple. Vivekananda who was practicing meditation during his stay, had the habit of taking a walk till the Palace through Krishna Vilas Road.

As many as 1,500 old students, along with their family members totalling about 2,000, had gathered at the programme.

Correspondent of Sri Ramakrishna Ashram, Mysuru, Swami Yukteshanandaji, Swami Punyeshwaranandaji, Swami Aatmanishtanandaji, Swami Mahabalanandaji and Swami Dhutyanandaji were present.

Birth anniversary of Sri Sarada Devi

Earlier in the day, 172nd birth anniversary celebrations of Sri Sarada Devi was celebrated at Sri Ramakrishna Ashram, Yadavagiri. As part of the celebrations, Vedic hymns were rendered, along with performing mangalarathi, special puja, rendition of Lalita Sahasranama and Grantha, performing arati and homa.