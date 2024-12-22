11-day floral grandeur opens at Mysore Palace

December 22, 2024

Mysuru: The 10th Annual Flower Show was inaugurated at Mysore Palace premises last evening, unveiling a wonder world of flowers.

Visitors were enchanted by the vibrant natural beauty of the surroundings and admired the stunning floral models, which artistically depicted iconic landmarks and various themes. The spectacular illumination of the Palace added glitter to the event.

District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa inaugurated the show after he prayed to Goddess Chamundeshwari. The deity was brought in a chariot procession amidst the rhythmic beats of folk dances and the echoes of auspicious music. He also inaugurated a collection of rare photographs, the doll house exhibit, wrestling competitions and various cultural programmes.

This year’s Flower Show is a vibrant showcase of millions of colourful blossoms, transforming the Palace premises into a magical realm of artistry. Devotional sculptures of Srikanteshwara of Dakshina Kashi Nanjangud, the magnificent Swaminarayan Akshardham Temple and the Nandi statue of Chamundi Hill have been meticulously crafted from a variety of flowers, exuding elegance and reverence. Spectacular floral recreations of historical and cultural icons include Mummadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, the Kargil War Victory Pillar, the five poll guarantees, and mesmerising peacocks, Gandabherunda, Garuda and other fauna such as cows, elephants, deer and turtles.

For selfie and photography enthusiasts, flower-crafted hats and mango fruit models serve as unique attractions, while floral arches add an ethereal charm to the setting. The exhibition truly celebrates nature, art and tradition, leaving visitors spellbound at every turn.

The ‘Navagraha Garden’ and an impressive array of medicinal plants, roses, chrysanthemums, salvias, marigolds and sunflowers have been meticulously grown inside pots and overall, there are over 25,000 flower pots and over 6 lakh flowers.

A depiction of gods and dignitaries crafted with fruits and vegetables has emerged as a key attraction, drawing the admiration of visitors. Adding to the allure, a special display of photographs chronicling the history of Mysore Palace and the royal family, coupled with captivating documentaries and a variety of dolls, elevated the charm of this year’s show.

Traditional wrestling: Debut attraction

For the first time, the Flower Show hosted a traditional village wrestling competition. Thirteen pairs of skilled wrestlers from Mysuru, Mandya, Belagavi and other regions showcased their prowess on a red soil arena.

The exhibition also celebrated Mysuru’s rich cultural heritage with programmes held in the magnificently illuminated Palace courtyard.

Last evening, renowned singer Madhu Balakrishna and his troupe enthralled thousands of attendees with a mesmerising ‘Musical Evening.’

This evening, a performance by celebrated singer Vijay Prakash is scheduled from 6 pm to 9.30 pm, promising another unforgettable experience.

MLAs G.T. Devegowda, T.S. Srivatsa and K. Harishgowda, MLCs Dr. D. Thimmaiah and C.N. Manjegowda, and State Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh, graced the event.

They were joined by Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr. P. Shivaraju, Zilla Panchayat (ZP) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) K.M. Gayathri, City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar, Joint Director of Tourism M.K. Savitha, Mysore Palace Board Deputy Director T.S. Subramanya and Commissioner, Department of Archaeology and Museums A. Devaraju, among others.

Open from 10 am to 9 pm till Dec. 31

The Flower Show will remain open to visitors until Dec. 31, offering a delightful blend of floral artistry and cultural festivities. The exhibition is open daily from 10 am to 9 pm, with the Palace illumination and captivating cultural programmes every evening from 7 pm to 9 pm.

Entry fee: Free for children under 10 years; Rs. 20 for visitors aged 10-18 years; Rs. 30 for adults and foreign tourists.