Khas Durbar, Banni Puja by Yaduveer

October 6, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: ‘Khas Durbar’ held as part of Navarathri celebrations by the erstwhile Royal family in the Palace came to a close on Wednesday.

It was a full-fledged event this year after two years of lowkey Dasara celebrations due to COVID pandemic. Bringing the curtains down on the 10-day festival, Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar performed the associated rituals which was officiated by the Palace priests.

The Royal elephant (Pattada Aane), the Royal horse (Pattada Kudure) and the Royal cow (Pattada Hasu) were duly decorated and brought in a mini-procession from the Palace to Bhuvaneshwari temple. The procession, which was taken out in the auspicious time between 11.02 am and 11.22 am, was accompanied by an ensemble of musicians including the Palace Band and a retinue of Durbaris clad in traditional attire. Yaduveer was not seated in the silver chariot as is the norm, but came in a motor vehicle which was part of the procession. He completed the Khas Durbar ceremony by worshipping the weapons at Bhuvaneshwari temple and performing puja to Banni tree as part of Vijayadashami.

After all the rituals, the weapons were placed in the Palanquin and taken from the temple to the Palace, signifying the victory procession, a tradition that has been inherited from the rulers of the Vijayanagar empire.