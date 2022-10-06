Traditional Ayudha Puja held at Palace

October 6, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Ayudha Puja was held in a traditional manner in the Mysore Palace premises on Tuesday, with titular head of the erstwhile Mysore Royal family Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar performing puja to various weapons, including the Pattada Katti and other equipment.

As is the practice, the members of the Royal family performed Ayudha Puja at the Palace Kalyana Mantapa and Savaari Thotti. In keeping with the tradition, the Royal elephant (Pattada Aane), horse and cow and vehicles used by the Royal family were performed Ayudha Puja.

The puja began with the performance of Chandi Homa near Palace Kalyana Mantapa at 6 am.

Thereafter, rituals including Kalasha Puja were performed at Kodi Someshwara and Kodi Bhyravaswamy temples in the Palace premises. The Chandi Homa concluded with the performance of Poornahuti at 9 am, following which the Royal elephant, cow and horse were brought to Savaari Thotti. Later, Parakala Mutt Seer, who is the Rajaguru of the Palace arrived he was received by Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar and his wife Trishika Kumari Wadiyar.

After completion of all pujas and rituals, Yaduveer performed Ayudha Puja to the weapons in the Palace Kalyana Mantapa in the auspicious time between 11.02 am and 1.25 pm. Thereafter puja was performed to all Palace vehicles at Savaari Thotti, watched by Pramoda Devi and Yaduveer’s son Aadyaveer, from atop the Palace. The Simha Visarjane was done after the Khas Durbar (Private Durbar).