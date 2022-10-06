Dasara procession passes off smoothly amidst tight Police security

October 6, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Except for minor incidents as lakhs of people had arrived to witness the historic Jumboo Savari, no untoward incidents took place during Dasara and the grand finale was held successfully yesterday. Thanks to the Police, who managed the huge crowd all along the Jumboo Savari route, Mysore Palace and the Torchlight Parade venue.

Tourists and visitors from across the country and abroad, were mesmerised to witness the tradition and culture of Mysuru city. Lakhs of people had assembled in Mysore Palace and on the sides of the Jumboo Savari route to witness Abhimanyu carrying the 750-kg Golden Howdah and also to see various tableaux during the procession. They pushed each other to have a glimpse but as additional Police force was deployed, untoward incident were prevented.

Thousands of Policemen were deployed in Mysore Palace premises, all the entrance gates of the Palace, Sri Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple, Jumboo Savari route, Torchlight Parade Grounds at Bannimantap and surrounding places. CCTV Cameras were installed at vantage points and even drones were used to keep vigil on the crowds. Traffic jams were witnessed but the Traffic Police managed to make way for smooth flow of traffic.

City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta, DCP (Law & Order) Pradeep Gunti and DCP (Crime & Traffic) M.S. Geetha Prasanna were seen personally supervising the security at Mysore Palace and at the Torchlight Parade Grounds.

Our Mysuru, Our Pride

The crowd at Mysore Palace, who waited for more than four hours to witness the Jumboo Savari from the start till Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai showered flower petals on the idol of presiding deity Goddess Chamundeshwari, placed inside the Golden Howdah which was carried by Howdah Elephant Abhimanyu, responded to the requests of the programme anchor by shouting ‘Namma Mysuru, Namma Hemme’ (Our Mysuru, Our Pride) and ‘Jai Chamundeshwari.’

The crowd was delighted to see the member of the erstwhile royal family Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, titular head of the Mysore royal family Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, his wife Trishikha Kumari Wadiyar and son Aadyaveer Narasimharaja Wadiyar, watching the procession from the Palace.