Idol of Goddess brought from Chamundi Hill in a procession

October 6, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The practice of bringing the ‘Utsava Murthy’ of Goddess Chamundeshwari from Chamundi Hill to the Mysore Palace in a procession is becoming a new tradition and a permanent feature in the future editions of Mysuru Dasara.

It has been accorded a status of Mini Dasara procession and this year, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai inaugurated the procession by offering puja to the idol at 9.38 am at Chamundi Hill. Mysuru District Minister S.T. Somashekar, MLA S.A. Ramdas and Chamundi Temple chief priest Dr. N. Shashishekar Dixit accompanied the CM.

This practice was started last year and was well-received by the public as it provided an opportunity for them to get a glimpse of the Goddess who presides over the Jumboo Savari. Otherwise, they had to be part of the large crowd that watched the main Dasara procession to see the idol.

Earlier, the idol used to be brought to the Palace in a goods auto without much fanfare. After special pujas, the idol used to be placed in the Golden Howdah which would be carried by the designated elephant.

This year, the idol was seated in a silver-coloured motorised van and was accompanied by folk and cultural troupes and ensemble of musicians playing nadaswaram. As the procession travelled from Chamundi Hill, people gathered in large numbers at Kurubarahalli, Ittigegud, Lalitha Mahal Palace Road and Albert Victor Road.