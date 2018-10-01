Vintage Convoy for Dasara Jumbos

Mysuru: Vintage cars of various companies manufactured between 1920s and 1970s, which arrived at Lalitha Mahal Palace in city last evening, made their presence felt by moving around some parts of the city. They were later parked in front of the illuminated Mysore Palace.

Dasara jumbos too posed with the 50 vintage beauties and the public who had gathered in large numbers got an opportunity to click pictures and take selfies.

This morning, 12 vintage cars accompanied the Jumbos during their daily rehearsal on the Jumboo Savari route up to K.R. Circle and went back to Lalitha Mahal Palace, from where they left for Chamundi Hill.

As the rehearsal began late today, the Dasara elephants, which were supposed to march till the Bannimantap Grounds, returned from Old RMC Circle to the Mysore Palace as it was too sunny.

Today also, people had gathered on the Jumboo Savari route and Chamundi Hill Road to have a glimpse of these classic cars. But many were disappointed as the cars did not complete the route announced earlier.