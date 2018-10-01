Vintage Convoy for Dasara Jumbos
Mysore Dasara 2018, News

Vintage Convoy for Dasara Jumbos

Mysuru: Vintage cars of various companies manufactured between 1920s and 1970s, which arrived at Lalitha Mahal Palace in city last evening, made their presence felt by moving around some parts of the city. They were later parked in front of the illuminated Mysore Palace.

Dasara jumbos too posed with the 50 vintage beauties and the public who had gathered in large numbers got an opportunity to click pictures and take selfies.

The vintage cars and the owners pose with Dasara Jumbos in front of the Mysore Palace this morning before the rehearsal.

This morning, 12 vintage cars accompanied the Jumbos during their daily rehearsal on the Jumboo Savari route up to K.R. Circle and went back to Lalitha Mahal Palace, from where they left for Chamundi Hill.

As the rehearsal began late today, the Dasara elephants, which were supposed to march till the Bannimantap Grounds, returned from Old RMC Circle to the Mysore Palace as it was too sunny.

Today also, people had gathered on the Jumboo Savari route and Chamundi Hill Road to have a glimpse of these classic cars. But many were disappointed as the cars did not complete the route announced earlier.

District Minister G.T. Devegowda at the wheels of one of the Classic Cars that arrived in city yesterday

 

The Classic Cars coming out of Lalitha Mahal Palace premises last evening after District Minister G.T. Devegowda flagged of the city rally.

 

People gathered en route taking pictures in their mobile phones as the prized possessions moved on city roads yesterday.

 

October 1, 2018

