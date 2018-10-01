GTD holds KDP meeting at ZP
Mysuru:  District In-charge Minister G.T. Devegowda chaired the quarterly progress review meeting under the Karnataka Development Programme (KDP) at Zilla Panchayat (ZP) Office here   this morning.

Taking on Agriculture Joint Director Dr. Mahantheshappa, who claimed that the district had received good rains, GTD asked the Officer to be more realistic as a few parts of the district had received scanty rainfall.

The Minister asked Dr. Mahantheshappa to regularly interact with the MLAs and farmers to give more realistic account on agriculture.

Switching over to the education sector, Devegowda asked DDPI Mamatha to furnish details of infrastructure of schools to bridge the inadequacies in a phased manner.

The Minister asked the Health Officials to provide details on strength of doctors and staff at Hospitals as complaints were being received about inadequate medical facilities at hospitals.

MLAs L. Nagendra, Ashwin Kumar, Anil Chikkamadu, K. Mahadev, Dr. Yathindra Siddharamaiah, ZP President Nayeema Sultana, District In-charge Secretary  Dr. G. Kalpana, Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar, ZP CEO K. Jyothi, Standing Committees Chairmen Achuta Rao and S.R. Nandish, SP Amit Singh and others attended the review meeting.

October 1, 2018

