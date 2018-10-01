MLA Ramdas urges for audit of water supplied to city

Writes to CM; Inspects Water Pumping Stations at Melapura, Purification Plants at Devanur & Rammanahalli and Reservoir at German Press premises

Mysuru: There is a scam going on pertaining to the supply of drinking water to the city from various pumping stations and I have written a letter to the CM asking him for an audit of the same, said MLA Ramdas.

He was speaking to press persons after inspecting the drinking water pumping stations at Melapura, water purification plants at Devanur and Rammanahalli and water reservoir at German Press premises on Saturday.

He said that drinking water problem had escalated in Siddarthanagar, K.C. Nagar, J.C. Nagar, Ittegegud and other areas in K.R. Constituency and added that despite Corporators requesting the officials concerned at Vani Vilas Water Works (VVWW) to set right the problem, nothing has been done in this regard so far.

He further said that during yesterday’s inspection of Melapura Pumping Station, water purification plants and water reservoir, it came to light that there was no documentation or record of the quantity of water that was being supplied and also residents being deprived of Cauvery water.

Continuing, Ramdas said that 223 MLD water is being pumped from Cauvery and Kabini rivers from five centres but only 123 to 125 MLD water is being billed and questioned where did the remaining 100 MLD water go? and alleged that there were no records for the 100 MLD water.

He further said that the Water Pumping Stations and Water Purification Plants have automatic Demineralised (DM) Water Pumps, which records the quantity of water pumped in one hour, supplied and the quantity of water pumped during power disruption. But unfortunately most of the DM pumps have become defunct since a year which gives rise to suspicion of water theft.

About 74 to 78 MLD water is being pumped at Melapura Water Pumping Station everyday, he said and added that there were three water pumps in working condition at the pumping station but only two is being used to pump water, while the third pump is kept as a stand-by.

As there is water problems in various places, instruction has been given to switch on the stand-by pump for six hours a day to fulfil the water requirements of city and added that there were 12 Wards in K.R. Constituency which are being supplied water through Melapura Pumping Station and during the inspection, it came to light that water was not being supplied correctly to the Wards in K.R. Constituency.

In this background, instruction has been given to supply three MLD water to all the 12 Wards in K.R. Constituency so that the short supply of drinking water to J.C. Nagar, K.C. Nagar, Siddarthanagar, Ittegegud and other areas would be fulfilled.

Corporators B.V. Manjunath and G. Roopa, VVWW Executive Engineer B. Harish, Assistant Executive Engineer Somashekarappa, Vinay Kumar and Channabasavegowda were present.