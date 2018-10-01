I am the trouble-shooter: Former CM

Mysuru: Maintaining that he was the trouble-shooter in the Congress, former Chief Minister Siddharamaiah has said that this was the reason for his being appointed by the party as the Chairman of the Co-ordination Committee of the JD(S)-Congress Coalition Government.

Speaking to press persons at his residence in Ramakrishnanagar here yesterday, Siddharamaiah claimed that the Coalition Government would rule the State for five years and no Legislator of the Congress was making any effort to dislodge the Government.

Stating that the Government’s loan-waiver scheme was widely acclaimed by the people, the former CM, who is an MLA from Badami, said that the Co-ordination Committee would meet only when it was found necessary.

Independent Corporators meet former CM

Earlier, a few independent Corporators met the former CM at his residence to discuss Mayor posts even as the Mayoral Poll schedule is yet to be announced.

The independent Corporators, who met Siddharamaiah, included Pailwan Srinivas and Shivakumar, who belonged to the camp of JD(S) rebel leader K. Harish Gowda and independent Corporator K.V. Sridhara, who was denied the Congress ticket.

The meeting assumes significance as the Congress is trying to shore up its numbers in order to bargain with the JD(S) for Mayor and Deputy Mayor posts.

The Congress has 19 Corporators and the JD(S) 18 in the 65-Member Civic Body and the Congress and JD(S) are working out a coalition in the MCC too.

Siddu goes shopping on DD Urs Road

Siddharamaiah, who arrived in city on Saturday, went on a shopping spree on D. Devaraj Urs Road Saturday night. Taking a break from politics, Siddharamaiah visited a shop and purchased jogging clothwear and footwear, it is learnt. The ex-CM was accompanied by his MLA son Dr. Yathindra.