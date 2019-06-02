MLA Ramdas performs guddali puja for UGD works

Mysuru: MLA S.A. Ramdas performed guddali puja for the commencement of the underground drainage works worth Rs. 50 lakh in front of a petrol bunk on Akkamahadevi Road in Vidyaranyapuram, here on Friday.

The Underground Drainage (UGD) Department of the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has taken up the works and the drainage will be laid from Akkamahadevi Road and pass through where Bombay Tiffanys is located and will be connected to the main drainage on 30 Feet Road, said Ramdas.

Since the past couple of years, there is a proliferation of apartments and choultries in this area and hence the UGD was always overflowing. When it rains the rainwater is also overflowing. Realising the problem, the work on the UGD was started, he said.

Ramdas asked the officials to complete the work at the earliest so that the people in the area are not inconvenienced.

The drainage work on either side of the road, from Chamundi Vana to Ring Road worth an estimated Rs. 6 crore began some time ago will be completed shortly. The residents of Vidyaranyapuram living in 28 to 32 Cross were complaining of the problems they were facing during rainy season and hence this important work has been taken up, he said.

Corporator Shantamma Vadivelu, Assistant Executive Engineer Shivanna, Contractor B. Nagegowda, leaders Kaliyamurthy, Devarajegowda, Nagendra, Suresh, Murugesh, Rajanna, Raju, Papanna, Adi, Girish and others were present.

