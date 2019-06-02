DSS holds introspection and District General Body meeting
Mysuru: As part of Dr.B.R.  Ambedkar Jayanti celebration, the Mysuru District Unit of Karnataka Dalit Sangharsha Samiti (DSS-Ambedkar Vada) held a day-long introspection and General Body meeting at the Institution of Engineers Hall on JLB road here yesterday.

K. Siddarajau Doddahinduwadi who presided over the meeting, explained the growth of the DSS over the years ever since it was founded by Prof. B. Krishnappa over two decades ago.

Regretting the breaking up of the DSS, a once strong organisation into several factions today, Siddaraju bemoaned that the DSS could not get the desired results because of factionalism and internal differences.

Stressing on the need for unity among dalit communities, he said that patience can bring dividends to the organisation. Pointing out that Dr.  Ambedkar had enormous patience and this took him to great heights, he said that Dr. Ambedkar’s principles have played a crucial role in social reforms.

Noting that opposing ‘Manu Dharma’ alone cannot bring benefits to dalit communities, he emphasized on the need for dalits to thoroughly understand the essence of the Indian Constitution written by Dr. Ambedkar and move forward based on the ideals of the Constitution. DSS office-bearers Ningaraj Malladi, K. Nanjappa, K. Govindaraju and others were present.

