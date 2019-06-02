PUC student made to suffer due to irresponsibility of officials

Mysuru: Accusing PU Department officials of irresponsibility, the grandfather of a student who had appeared for second PU exams in March this year, has lodged a complaint with the Director of Pre-University Education holding the officials responsible for the plight of his grandson, who underwent mental trauma resulted in him (student) scoring less marks.

G.L. Nagaraj Urs, a resident of J.P. Nagar ‘E’ Block, in his complaint to the PUE Board Director, said that his grandson S. Nischay Urs, a second PU students was allotted two centres for the second PU exam, which mentally disturbed him and ultimately resulted in him scoring only 69 per cent marks, when he was actually capable of scoring 95 percent marks.

Trouble began when Nischay Urs who studied PUC at Mysore Central Public PU College in Saraswathipuram, was issued admission ticket, according to which he was required to appear for Kannada, English, Physics paper at Delta PU College in Saraswathipuram and Chemistry, Maths and Computer Science papers at Kuvempunagar Government PU College.

After receiving the admission ticket, Nischay along with his father Sashikant Raj Urs went in search of Delta PU College Exam Centre on the exam day.

But even as their search for the Centre was proving to be futile, someone told them that the Delta PU College Centre was indeed Mysore Central Public PU College, where Nischay studied. But to their utter surprise, the Centre had no name board mentioning it as Delta PU College. After finding the Centre at last, Nischay went inside the Centre when to his shock, found his admission ticket number missing on the notice board. When Nischay asked the College Authorities, about this, the Authorities directed him to another Centre located about 2 kms away.

Later, Nischay went to the directed Centre, when the Police stopped him from entering as the admission ticket had the name of Delta PU College as the Centre. But Nischay somehow managed to enter the Centre and enquired with the authorities, who after hearing his plight, allowed him to write all the six papers at a different centre.

The frantic search for his Centre and the resulting tension caused Nischay mental trauma so much so that Nischay who had high expectations of scoring 95 percent marks, only succeeded in scoring 69 percent marks, the complaint said.

The complaint further said that the much lower score had shattered Nischay’s hopes of studying engineering and with it, his dreams of a professional career.

Nagaraj Urs has urged the Department to consider this case seriously and take appropriate action against irresponsible officials and as well ensure that such incidents do not recur in the future.

