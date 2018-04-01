PU Department revises fees after five years

Fee under various heads for both students and colleges hiked between 30% and 60%

Bengaluru: The fee prescribed by the Department of Pre-University Education under various heads, including tuition fee, admission fee and re-evaluation fee, has been revised after five years.

The new fee structure will come into effect from the 2018-19 academic year and the Department has asked all aided and unaided PU Colleges across the State to stick to it.

The revision in fee has been made following the recommendations of a Committee constituted by the State Government which was headed by Additional Chief Secretary. This revision will be done once every five years, the last one being during the academic year of 2013.

Under the revised fee structure, the fee charged by the Department under various heads for both students and colleges has been hiked between 30% and 60%. For example, the tuition fee has been increased by 31.94% from the existing Rs.1,008 to Rs.1,330. Even the fee charged for marks cards is increased from Rs.36 to Rs.50. The re-evaluation fee has been increased from Rs.1,260 to Rs.1,670.

For fees that need to be paid by colleges for renewal of affiliation, registration for setting up of new colleges, change of subject combination, the hike is up to 66%. For instance, the fee to register a new college has been increased from Rs.72,000 to Rs. 1,00,800.

C. Shikha, Director of PU Education Department, said, “The decision to increase the fee came after the Expert Committee report and it will be implemented from the next academic year. The colleges have to follow the same.”

Colleges still charge high

Despite the Department fixing a fee structure, private unaided PU colleges charge high during admission. Though the Department is aware about it, no action has been initiated against such colleges. “Unless we receive complaints from parents, the Department cannot initiate action,” said a senior official of the Department.