City Churches conduct Easter Services

Mysuru: Christian brethren across the city celebrated the resurrection of Jesus Christ on Easter Sunday today. Special prayers were held at various Churches where priests led the sermons.

Thousands of devout attended the midnight Mass and other prayer services. Prayers that began across Churches last night continued till about 11 am today. The main celebration in city was at St. Joseph’s Cathedral (St. Philomena’s Church) where Mysuru Bishop Rev. Fr. K.A. William led the prayers.

Prayers began yesterday night with different sessions in Kannada, English and Tamil. The Bishop also sang songs along with the crowd that praised Jesus Christ.

Prayers were also held at CSI Wesley Cathedral opposite Sub-urban Bus Stand, St. Bartholomew’s Church and Hardwicke Church on Vani Vilas Road, Sawday Church in Mandi Mohalla and Our Lady of Perpetual Succour Church in Srirampura.

Christians around the world marked the Holy Week, commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, leading up to his resurrection on Easter.

The Easter celebrations open with the Vigil Mass that began on Holy Saturday evening.

According to Christian faith, Jesus rose from the dead on Easter Sunday symbolising death is not the end but rather a new beginning.