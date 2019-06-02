Son stabs father to death

Fight for petty reasons ends in son stabbing father

Kikkeri : A fight for petty reasons between a father and his son ended in the son allegedly stabbing his father, who died on the way to the hospital. The incident took place at Madapura Koppal on Friday afternoon and the Police have booked a case under IPC Section 304 (Punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) against the son.

While the deceased is Nanjegowda (59), his son has been identified as 29-year-old Manjegowda.

Details: On Friday afternoon, a fight erupted between Nanjegowda and his son Manjegowda for petty reasons. In a fit of rage, Nanjegowda brought a knife from the house and reportedly threatened his son of killing him as he was not doing any work.

When Najegowda, went towards his son with the knife in his hand, his son Manjegowda out of fear that his father would stab him, hugged his father in a bid to escape from his wrath and in the process, the knife is said to have accidentally pierced Nanjegowda’s stomach.

Seeing Nanjegowda bleeding severely, his wife Yashodhamma was rushing him to the hospital, where Nanjegowda breathed his last midway, according to the complaint lodged by Yashodhamma with Kikkeri Police. Manjegowda has gone absconding soon after the incident.

Dy.SP B.S. Mohan Kumar, Circle Inspector K.N. Sudhakar and ASI M.H. Rekhabai visited the spot. Kikkeri Police, who have registered a case in this regard, are investigating.

