Winners of Management Fest

Mysuru: The Department of MBA, GSSS Institute of Engineering and Technology for Women (GSSSIETW), recently hosted a National-level Management Fest ‘Kaushalam-2019 – A Tribute to the Indian Armed Forces.’ This Fest brought together around 250 management students from different colleges across Karnataka and provided them a platform to showcase their talents.

The event was inaugurated by chief guest Brig. Vinod Kumar Adappa, Sena Medal, Vice-President, Zilla Sainik Board, in the Open Air Auditorium, D-Block, GSSSIETW Campus.

Management Committee members, HoDs, staff and students were present.

In the inaugural speech, Brig. Vinod Kumar Adappa shared his experience of war field with the students. Each instance of the war that he shared was very thrilling and thought-provoking.

He set an example to the management students of how proactive one should be and how important it is to have observation skills, analytical thinking and spontaneity in the tasks that we perform.

Brig. Vinod Kumar Adappa, Sena Medal, Vice-President, Zilla Sainik Board, who was felicitated during the inauguration of ‘Kaushalam-2019,’ a National-level Management Fest at GSSSIETW campus recently, is seen with (from left) Dr. M. Shivakumar, Principal, GSSSIETW, M. Ashok Shenoi, Member and Administration Coordinator, GSSS, R.K. Bharath, CEO & Management Committee Member, GSSS, O. Prathap Kumar, Joint Secretary, GSSS, Vanaja B. Pandit, Hon. Secretary, GSSS, Anupama B. Pandit, Administrative Officer, GSSSIETW and Dr. G.Y. Vishwanath, Head, Department of MBA.

He emphasised on achievement of goal through focus and perseverance there by making the parents, institution and the country proud.

Every time “Kaushalam” comes out with a theme. This time, the theme was based on ‘Indian Armed Forces.’

As a tribute to the Indian armed forces, the teams were named after military regiments. The rounds were named using military phrases. The entire MBA Department was decorated with the military theme. Set ups mimicking bunkers, soldiers, guns, armoured fighting vehicles were seen everywhere.

The two-day Fest was filled with various competitions in the areas of Finance, HR, Marketing, Business Quiz and Best Manager. Students from various Colleges actively participated in various events. The events were hosted between 9 am and 5 pm. From 6 pm onwards, the stage was set for the rock concert by Vasu Dixit band. Vasu Dixit is associated with “Swarathma” a Bengaluru-based Indian Folk-Fusion band. The concert was extremely lively and the crowd couldn’t resist screaming and dancing along with the band. It was a fantastic evening which also had a lot of dances, songs and fashion show.

Capt. M.M. Poonacha, (retd.), Indian Army was the chief guest during the valedictory. All the winners were acknowledged with trophies and certificates.

