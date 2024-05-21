Polluted water kills youth

May 21, 2024

45 villagers of K. Salundi hospitalised

CM Siddaramaiah orders investigation

Mysore/Mysuru: A 23-year-old youth, suffering from vomiting and diarrhoea after consuming contaminated water, passed away at a private hospital in the city this morning. The deceased, identified as Kanakaraju, was a resident of K. Salundi village in the taluk.

About two days ago, 45 residents of K. Salundi village fell ill with severe vomiting and diarrhoea after consuming contaminated water supplied to the village.

Of the 45 affected individuals, six, including Kanakaraju, were admitted to a private hospital in Mysuru on Monday afternoon. Unfortunately, Kanakaraju passed away this morning.

MLA visits hospital

Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda visited the hospital this morning, interacting with patients and inquiring about their health status with the doctors.

MLA G.T. Devegowda also spoke to the family members of the deceased Kanakaraju, offering condolences and assuring them of compensation before heading to K. Salundi village to assess the situation.

The MLA was accompanied by District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. P.C. Kumaraswamy. Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra, who visited K. Salundi village last night, spoke with the villagers and advised them to take precautions, emphasising the importance of drinking only boiled and cooled water.

CM orders investigation

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, in a phone conversation with DC Dr. K.V. Rajendra and DHO Dr. P.C. Kumaraswamy, gathered information about the situation.

The CM then directed officials to investigate the cause of water contamination and rectify the issue. He also instructed them to ensure that necessary treatment is provided to those hospitalised.

MUDA blamed

Meanwhile, villagers alleged that sewage water was mixing with the drinking water supply, leading to the contamination. They blamed Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) officials for Kanakaraju’s death, claiming that the UGD pipeline was laid without constructing a septic tank.

The villagers urged the District Administration and MUDA to address the issue immediately.

In response to the incident, a team of doctors and medical staff have been deployed to the village to treat patients. DHO Dr. Kumaraswamy is stationed in the village to oversee treatment.