Krishnaraja Block Congress President murdered at home

May 21, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Krishnaraja Constituency Block Congress President Vidyashree (35) was allegedly murdered by her husband in a fit of rage following a quarrel at their house in Turaganuru, Bannur Hobli, last night.

A native of Srirampura in Mysuru, Vidyashree was married to Nandeesh of Turaganuru, and the couple has two daughters, including a nine-month-old baby girl. Vidyashree had also served as the General Secretary of Mysuru City Congress and acted in several movies.

It is learnt that differences in opinion between the couple often resulted in frequent quarrels. Recently, the Congress party had decided to give her an important responsibility.

Last night, Vidyashree came home late, leading to a verbal altercation with her husband. As the quarrel escalated, Nandeesh, in a fit of rage, allegedly picked up a hammer, assaulted Vidyashree, and killed her. He then fled the scene.

The Bannur Police rushed to the house, conducted a mahazar, and shifted the body to MMC&RI mortuary in Mysuru. They have registered a case and launched a search to nab Nandeesh, who is currently absconding.

