Rejuvenation, conservation of Kukkarahalli Lake | INTACH asked to submit DPR by June-end: DC

Mysore/Mysuru: The Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) has been asked to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the rejuvenation of Kukkarahalli Lake and submit it before June-end.

The Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) has assigned the task of preparing the DPR for the revitalisation of Kukkarahalli Lake to INTACH, with a budget allocation of Rs. 63,80,000.

Presiding over a meeting of the Kukkarahalli Lake Development Project Implementation Committee held yesterday at the Old Council Hall of the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. K.V. Rajendra emphasised the importance of maintaining the Lake’s cleanliness and beauty.

Stop sewage flow

He noted that scores of people visit the Lake daily and stated, “Kukkarahalli Lake, spanning 49 hectares, requires urgent intervention to prevent sewage from entering its waters. It is our responsibility to keep the place clean and beautiful. We need to focus on this.”

“Firstly, the entry of sewage into the Lake from its surroundings has to be stopped permanently. The sewage flow from illegal drainage connections from surrounding residential areas is a problem that needs to be addressed on priority and shut down. The Lake must receive freshwater from its catchment area,” Dr. Rajendra told the officers from the Mysuru City Corporation.

The primary freshwater source for the Lake is the Dewan Poornaiah Canal. Additionally, water from Bommanahalli Lake, situated approximately 21 km away, contributes to the inflow into Kukkarahalli Lake. However, encroachments on the Raja Kaluve, or storm-water drain, which serves as another vital water source for the Lake, have been observed at multiple locations.

Strategies to remove silt

The Deputy Commissioner stated that the DPR must include the removal of waste from the existing 4 km of the original 22 km Dewan Poornaiah Canal, as well as strategies to remove the silt accumulated in the canal.

The Lake environment is a bird zone where migratory birds visit. Efforts must be made to save the green space. Signages need to be put up around the Lake to alert the public to avoid noise pollution that could disturb the birds and aquatic life, Dr. Rajendra said.

He also directed the clearance of old and unused boats parked at the boating points, stating that the public should not be allowed to enter the Lake in boats. Several suggestions aired by environmental groups towards the conservation of the Lake were taken into consideration at the meeting and were discussed.

MCC Commissioner Dr. N.N. Madhu, MUDA Commissioner G.T. Dinesh Kumar, INTACH representatives, Karnataka State Pollution Control Board officials, officials from the University of Mysuru, which is the custodian of the Lake, environmental activists, members of the public and various stakeholders were present.