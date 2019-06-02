Forest Department continues to plant saplings under power lines

Mysuru: This is the environment month and the Forest Department is always in the forefront of celebrating it by planting or distributing saplings . They also create awareness programmes and hold seminars and conferences on the importance of greening the city.

However, all these homilies sound shallow when the fence itself becomes the thief. This is exactly what the Forest Department either in its ignorance or callousness has proved.

The public is now angry because the Forest Department has planted saplings right under the power lines in Vasanthnagar Extension knowing fully well that it should not be done.

A few months ago the public had taken strong exception when the Forest Department had planted saplings under the power lines at KC Nagar, JP Nagar and other layouts in the city. This issue was reported in Star of Mysore thus drawing the attention of the Forest Department.

However, this seems to have had no impact on the department as it has continued to follow the unscientific way of planting saplings under the power lines. When the saplings grow into trees, the branches will touch the power lines and it could lead to unpleasant consequences.

In spite of public asking the Forest Department to plant the saplings in vacant places, the pleas have been futile. The department seems to mock at the public by daring them by saying it is our duty to plant the saplings and we will continue to do it.

