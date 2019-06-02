Chamundi Hill steps climbing competition held

National athlete Thippavva Sannakki climbs 1008 steps in 13 minutes

Mysore: Over 120 members of Abhyudaya Mahila Samaja of J.P. Nagar and other women took part in the Chamundi Hill Steps Climbing Competition, organised as part of the Sangha’s silver jubilee celebrations in city this morning. The participants were categorised into different batches — 21 to 30 years, 31 to 40 years and 41 years and above.

Though a majority of the participants completed the event by climbing all the 1,008 steps, a few descended after reaching Nandi statue situated after 650 steps.

In the 21 to 30 year category, National Athlete Thippavva Sannakki of South Western Railways, who reached the hill top in 13 minutes, stood first.

In the 30 to 40 years Housewife Category, Sowmya climbed the 1008 steps by 17 minutes and stood first, Divya second, Asha Nagaraja third, Parthima fourth and Deepika fifth.

Cash prizes of Rs. 3,000, Rs. 2,000, Rs.1,000, Rs. 500 were given to the first, second, third, fourth and fifth place winners respectively at the function held atop the hill. Aasare Foundation, run by MLA S. A Ramdas distributed Rs. 2,000 to Manjula, Rs.1,000 to Latha Jagadeesh and Rs. 500 for Pushpalatha, all members of the Samaja.

The Foundation also gave Rs. 500 each to 55- year- old Leela Vishwanath and Chennamma for climbing the 1008 steps slowly after taking one- and- half hours.

Samaja President Dr. Susheela Nagaraj, Secretary Shailaja, Hon. President Lokeshwari Ballaiah and others were present.

