Mysuru aims for 1.5 lakh yoga performers on June 21

Mysuru shortlisted for main International Yoga Day event

Mysore: In preparation for the International Yoga Day on June 21, District Administration, in association with Yoga Federation of Mysore and other Yoga organisations, had organised a rehearsal on the stretch of road between Chamarajendra Circle and Jayachamarajendra (Hardinge) Circle in city this morning where more than 500 yoga enthusiasts participated.

It may be mentioned here that the Centre has shortlisted five cities — Mysuru, Delhi, Shimla, Ahmedabad and Ranchi — for holding the national programme of the International Yoga Day this year. It will be the government’s first mega public event after Narendra Modi became Prime Minister for the second term.

The names of the five cities have been sent to the Prime Minister’s Office which will finalise the venue of the main function of the International Yoga Day to be held on June 21. The United Nations declared June 21 as the International Day of Yoga in 2014.

Last year, the main event of the International Day of Yoga was held at the ground of Forest Research Institute, Dehradun, in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated. The first International Yoga Day celebration was organised at Rajpath in New Delhi on June 21, 2015.

Today’s rehearsal in Mysuru was launched by MLA S.A. Ramdas who said that this time, Mysuru will mobilise over 1.5 lakh yoga enthusiasts for the performance in city on June 21.

The rehearsal was held strictly abiding by the protocol prescribed by Guinness World Records. The rehearsal commenced with Chalana Kriye followed by 24 standard asanas, Dhyana, Sankalpa and Shanti Mantra all within 45 minutes.

District AYUSH Officer Dr. Seethalakshmi announced that the District Administration has convened a meeting on June 4 at 10 am at DC’s office to discuss on the preparations for International Yoga Day. MLA L. Nagendra, GSS Foundation Head Srihari, Yoga Trainers Dr. B.P. Murthy, Shashikumar, Ganesh, Bhaskar, Devika, Kalaji, Kanchanganga, Janhavi and others were present.

