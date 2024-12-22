MCC asked to enforce penalties for waste segregation non-compliance

December 22, 2024

National Green Tribunal State Committee Chairman Justice Subhash Adi chairs solid waste management meeting

Mysuru: Chairman of State Committee of National Green Tribunal Justice Subhash B. Adi directed the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) to implement measures for the segregation of three types of waste — wet waste, dry waste, and biomedical waste — at the household level. Citizens who fail to comply should face penalties and this rule must be strictly enforced.

He was chairing a meeting on Solid Waste Management at Sri Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar Hall of the MCC last evening where officials from various local institutions, stakeholders, and entrepreneurs had gathered.

“Waste should be separated and handed over to Pourakarmikas at the source. Continuous efforts must be made to educate citizens on this process and penalties should be imposed if segregation is not followed,” Justice Adi said.

The MCC has to collect dry waste and no other entities should be permitted to do so. Dry waste, such as reusable materials like plastic cups from events, holds significant value and can be recycled into valuable resources, generating income for the MCC, Justice Adi said noted.

This initiative will not only create revenue but also provide employment opportunities for individuals sorting dry waste. Organisers of any event — whether political, religious or social — must obtain MCC permission, as mandated by law.

Hotels, hostels and apartments, producing substantial amounts of waste should be encouraged to manage wet waste by converting it into compost on-site. Large site owners should also be informed about this.

Additionally, small compost production units could be established near vegetable markets to alleviate the MCC’s waste management burden, reducing collection and transportation costs, said Justice Adi.

Close unauthorised PGs

Action must be taken to close unauthorised Paying Guest (PG) centres. They must also maintain cleanliness and meet other necessary criteria to obtain approval.

The MCC must ensure cleanliness in sites where buildings have not yet been constructed. Penalties must be imposed on site owners and if unpaid, measures will be taken to deduct these penalties from property tax, he added.

Strict action must be taken to clear encroachments on footpaths. Footpaths should not be used as display platforms for goods. Measures should be implemented to ensure they are utilised solely for pedestrian movement, said Justice Adi. He emphasised that maintaining cleanliness should become a civic movement and Mysuru must regain its top position in cleanliness.

MCC Commissioner Ashaad-Ur-Rehman Shariff, Health Officer Dr. Venkatesh, Deputy Commissioner (Development) K.J. Sindhu, Assistant Executive Engineer Mrithyunjaya, Founder-President of Mysore Grahakara Parishat Bhamy V. Shenoy, President Shrishaila Ramannavar, Working President Shobhana, Executive Committee Member Arun Kumar Shettar, President of Mysore Hotel Owners Association C. Narayanagowda, Nexus Mall representative Guruprasad, CREDAI Representative Arun Pandit and others were present.

Need for accountability

Towards the end of the meeting, MGP Founder-President Bhamy V. Shenoy requested the MCC Commissioner to release a press statement on activities, projects and reforms that the MCC will implement based on the deliberations of the meeting.

In previous meetings, similar suggestions and recommendations were discussed, but with minimal changes. Conducting a post-audit and holding officials accountable would be beneficial and a press note would set a precedent for making such meetings more productive, he said.

Speaking to SOM, Shenoy emphasised the need to hold authorities accountable. He plans to write to Justice Adi to ensure that his efforts are not in vain.