Man murdered with electric chainsaw

December 22, 2024

Assailant was addicted to online gambling

Srirangapatna: A man, claiming to be delivering an electric chainsaw, allegedly murdered a house owner in Srirangapatna rural with the same chainsaw last evening. Moments after the incident, the victim’s wife locked up the assailant and alerted her neighbours who handed him over to the Police.

The victim, Ramesh of Kyathanahalli village in Pandavapura Taluk, was suffering from paralysis and he lived with his wife Yashodamma at his farmhouse. The assailant has been identified as 27-year-old Mohammed Ibrahim, a resident of Anchekeri Street in Srirangapatna and an employee at the TVS factory in Nanjangud.

It is reported that Ibrahim was addicted to online gambling and had accumulated numerous loans from private financiers. After losing substantial money in online gambling, the financiers began pressuring him to repay the debt, which led him to commit his first crime to earn quick money.

Details: Ramesh, who had constructed the farmhouse on the outskirts of Kyathanahalli, lived there with his wife. Despite its rural setting, the farmhouse resembled a luxury home from the outside.

Yesterday, around 7 pm, Ibrahim, carrying a bag containing an electric chainsaw and other items, arrived at the farmhouse and knocked on the door. When Yashodamma opened the door and inquired, Ibrahim showed her the electric saw in the bag and claimed it had been ordered from her home, explaining that he had come to deliver it.

When Yashodamma informed him that no one had ordered the chainsaw, Ibrahim walked towards the gate with Yashodamma following him to lock it as he left. However, he suddenly switched on the electric saw and slashed Yashodamma’s cheek, causing severe bleeding and rendering her unconscious.

Leaving Yashodamma behind, Ibrahim then entered the house and found Ramesh, who was paralysed and lying on the bed. He then allegedly sawed off Ramesh’s hands, legs, and neck, severing them from the body.

Shows presence of mind

Meanwhile, after some time, Yashodamma regained consciousness and entered the house to find her husband in a pool of blood. Using her presence of mind, Yashodamma silently stepped out, latched the door from the outside and screamed for help, alerting her neighbours who rushed to the farmhouse. The villagers, who witnessed the horrifying scene inside, beat Ibrahim severely.

Srirangapatna Rural Inspector B.J. Kumar, along with his staff, arrived at the scene and arrested Ibrahim, who had sustained injuries from the villagers’ assault. Ibrahim was then taken to Srirangapatna General Hospital for treatment, while Yashodamma was shifted to a hospital in Mysuru for further care.

A CCTV camera installed at the farmhouse captured the footage of Ibrahim entering the gate and interacting with Yashodamma. Although Kyathanahalli falls under Pandavapura taluk, its jurisdiction comes under Srirangapatna Rural Police limits, who have registered a case.