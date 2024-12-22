Leopard Rescue Centre to come up at Yelwal

December 22, 2024

State-of-the-art Rs. 70-crore project at Forest Training Centre in a 92-acre area

Mysuru: In response to the rising incidents of leopard attacks in the forest fringes and urban areas of Mysuru, plans are underway to establish a state-of-the-art Leopard Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre at Yelwal, on the Mysuru-Hunsur Road. A Detailed Project Report (DPR) with an estimated cost of Rs. 70 crore has been prepared and is awaiting Government approval.

The Forest Department is taking proactive steps to find a permanent solution to increasing leopard attacks and following the successful establishment of a Leopard Task Force (LTF), efforts are now on to set up the rehabilitation centre — inspired by the Gujarat model — for rescued leopards in a 92-acre area.

Over the past few years, the increase in leopard sightings has been significant not only in Mysuru but also in Chamarajanagar, Hassan, Mandya and Kodagu districts. These leopards have been instilling fear by attacking not only livestock but also people. Although leopards generally have a timid nature, avoiding human settlements, incidents in T. Narasipur Taluk of Mysuru district two years ago saw four people, including a young girl, being killed by leopards.

Additionally, over the past two years, leopards have been preying on livestock and pet dogs, which has raised concerns. Consequently, the establishment of a Leopard Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre has been prioritised.

From Koorgalli to Yelwal

During preliminary discussions, it was proposed to establish the rescue centre on 5 to 8-acre land near Mysuru Zoo’s Chamundi Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre, Koorgalli. A DPR was also prepared with an estimated cost of Rs. 50 crore.

However, Koorgalli was deemed unsuitable. Consequently, the Forest Department has identified a location near Yelwal, where the Forest Training Centre is located on a 97-acre area. Drawing inspiration from the establishment of a Lion Rehabilitation Centre in Gujarat, the aim is to create a similar facility.

Last year, a team led by Saurabh Kumar, who was then the Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) of Mysuru Wildlife Division, visited Gujarat for evaluation. Subsequently, a DPR has been prepared.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Dr. I.B. Prabhu Gowda, DCF, Mysuru Wildlife Division, stated that with the establishment of this Centre, leopards rescued from Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Mandya, Hassan, and Kodagu districts will be rehabilitated.

This will include monitoring the movement of captured leopards and implementing measures to prevent overpopulation and conflicts.

Conflict resolution imperatives

Mysuru is surrounded by Nagarahole Tiger Reserve and Bandipur Tiger Reserve, along with several social and reserved forest areas, as well as agricultural land, which has seen an increase in leopard habitats. These incidents highlight the urgent need for effective management and rehabilitation of leopards.

Following the killings in T. Narasipur, the Forest Department established the Leopard Task Force (LTF) which has rescued an average of 30-35 leopards annually and responded to over 1,000 complaints.

Rescue centre facilities

An enclosure and wall will be constructed around the Leopard Rescue Centre. Healthy leopards captured and brought in will not only be confined to a cage but will be provided with natural environment to lead a life closer to their natural habitat.

Additionally, the Centre will include facilities such as a hospital, treatment room, surgery room, post-mortem room, conservation vehicle, ambulance, scientific cage, quarantine centre and other necessary amenities. The LTF will continue to operate from here.

Leopard capture statistics