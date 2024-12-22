Three-day literary fest to end today

December 22, 2024

Mandya: The valedictory ceremony of the three-day 87th Akhila Bharatha Kannada Sahitya Sammelana, has been organised later in the day today.

Adichunchanagiri Mutt Seer Sri Dr. Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji will be gracing the felicitation ceremony scheduled to be held at 2.30 pm. Tumakuru Sri Siddaganga Mutt Seer Sri Siddalinga Mahaswamiji will also be gracing the occasion and Judicial Member of Lok Pal of India, New Delhi, Justice L. Narayana Swamy will be felicitated on the occasion.

The open session has been scheduled from 3.30 pm to 4.30 pm and Kannada Sahitya Parishat President Nadoja Dr. Mahesh Joshi will chair the session. Hon. Treasurer of Kannada Sahitya Parishat B.M. Patel Pandu will read out the resolution of the Parishat.

The valedictory ceremony has been organised from 4.30 pm to 7.30 pm. Adichunchanagiri Seer Sri Dr. Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji will grace the ceremony. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Judicial Member of Lok Pal of India, New Delhi, Justice L. Narayana Swamy, Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy and Mandya District In-charge Minister N. Cheluvarayaswamy will be present.

Veteran littérateur Dr.C.P. Krishnakumar (CPK) will deliver the valedictory address. President of the Sahitya Sammelana Dr.Go.Ru. Channabasappa (Go.Ru.Cha) will be present. President of Kannada Sahitya Parishat Nadoja Dr. Mahesh Joshi will preside.

Many sacrificed for art cause

Popular Kannada film lyricist Dr.V. Nagendra Prasad said, there are several examples of artistes, who have sold their assets for the cause of arts.

He was airing his views on the topic ‘Theatre, Filmdom and Small Screen’ during a seminar organised on the second day of Sahitya Sammelan, here yesterday.

Recalling the contributions of theatre artistes of yore, Dr. Nagendra Prasad said, Malavalli Sundaramma, who laid a firm foundation for theatre in this region, staged dramas across the State through her Drama Company, with mythological dramas being her forte. The credit of providing maiden opportunity to Dr. Rajkumar, in his debut film Bedara Kannappa goes to H.L.N. Simha, also from Malavalli.

Similarly, not many are aware that, late actor Dr. Vishnuvardhan was a native of Hallagere in the district. Actor turned politician M.H. Ambarish, who was popular as ‘Rebel Star’ was also a native of the district.

Likewise, actors Ramya, Neenasam Satish, ‘Jogi’ Prem, Mandya Ramesh, film director A.P. Arjun, actress Akshata Pandavapura and several other actors have their roots here, said Nagendra Prasad.

Not many book buyers: Though there is a surge in footfalls at Sahitya Sammelana, not many are inclined towards buying the books at the book stalls opened as part of the literary conference.

Array of books spanning different fields are up for sale, but the number of people willing to buy the books is below expected level. But, there is no dearth of people taking selfie and flipping through the books.

As many as 450 book stalls have been opened in four venues, but it is a matter of regret that there is not much response to buy the books in the district that is known for its love for literature and also Kannada language.

Similarly, there is a thin attendance for various sessions organised at the literary conference. However, there has been a mad rush of people at commercial stalls and food counters.