Three engineering students among five killed in separate road accidents in Mandya

December 22, 2024

Mandya: In separate road accidents that took place in Mandya district yesterday, three engineering students and a woman and a girl were killed while two others have sustained serious injuries.

Malavalli: In the first case, three engineering students were killed on the spot while another sustained serious injuries when a truck hit the car in which they were travelling near Nagegowdana Doddi Gate in Malavalli taluk.

The deceased have been identified as Pranav (22), Adarsh (23) and Akarsh (22), all fourth semester students at Bangalore Institute of Technology (BIT) in Bengaluru and natives of Challakere in Chitradurga district. The injured has been identified as Hrithik and all the four students were on their way to Talakad in the car when the accident took place.

When the four students were proceeding near Nagegowdana Doddi Gate in Malavalli taluk, a truck coming from Kollegal side rammed into the car, killing the three students on the spot and leaving another student seriously injured, who has been admitted to the Government Hospital.

Dy.SP V. Krishnappa, Circle Inspector Mahesh and staff, visited the accident spot, conducted mahazar, preliminary investigation and a case has been registered at Mandya Rural Police Station.

In the second case, a woman and a girl were killed on the spot while another sustained injuries when a truck rammed into the scooter they were travelling near Mahadeshwarapura village on Srirangapatna-Jewargi Highway yesterday early morning.

The deceased have been identified as Shilpashree (34), wife of Shivannegowda of Neelanahalli village in Pandavapura taluk and Sandhya (17), daughter of Pradeep of Neelanahalli village. Shilpashree’s mother Shylaja, who has sustained serious injuries has been admitted to a private hospital in Mysuru.

Shilpashree and Shylaja were to go to Tirupati and Shylaja’s daughter Sandhya was taking them on her scooter to drop them at Pandavapura when the speeding truck carrying onions, which came from Nagamangala side rammed into the scooter killing Sandhya and Shilpashree on the spot and seriously injuring Shylaja, who was rushed to Pandavapura General Hospital, where she was provided first-aid and later shifted to a private hospital in Mysuru.

Shylaja has two children and Sandhya was her second daughter who was pursuing her 2nd PUC.

Dy.SP Murali, Sub-Inspector Pramod and staff, who rushed to the spot, conducted an inspection and shifted the bodies to the Government Hospital mortuary.

Former Minister C.S. Puttaraju and MLA Darshan Puttannaiah visited the mortuary and consoled the family members and relatives of the deceased, who had gathered in large numbers in front of the mortuary.

A case has been registered at Melukote Police Station.