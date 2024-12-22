Don’t discriminate among netas, writers: Minister H.K. Patil
News

Don’t discriminate among netas, writers: Minister H.K. Patil

December 22, 2024

Mandya: Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Tourism H.K. Patil appealed to the people not to discriminate between politicians and littérateurs, as politics plays a key role in the growth of literature.

He was addressing the gathering during a seminar on the topic ‘Politics in Literature and Literature in Politics’ at the main dais named after Rajamathe Rajammanni and Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, on the second day of 87th Akhila Bharatha Kannada Sahitya Sammelana, in the town on Saturday.

Presiding over the seminar, Patil said, veteran littérateurs have power to transform the society. The littérateurs too should take a plunge into politics, but most of them prefer to stay away from politics.

He also observed that, there is no value for the literature penned by politicians. When politicians pen literature, the professionals in the realm should encourage them. It is a matter of regret that, such works are not considered as literature. Earlier, journalist P. Lankesh was cracking a whip creating awareness among politicians. However, no such attempts are made now, he added.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching