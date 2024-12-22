Don’t discriminate among netas, writers: Minister H.K. Patil

December 22, 2024

Mandya: Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Tourism H.K. Patil appealed to the people not to discriminate between politicians and littérateurs, as politics plays a key role in the growth of literature.

He was addressing the gathering during a seminar on the topic ‘Politics in Literature and Literature in Politics’ at the main dais named after Rajamathe Rajammanni and Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, on the second day of 87th Akhila Bharatha Kannada Sahitya Sammelana, in the town on Saturday.

Presiding over the seminar, Patil said, veteran littérateurs have power to transform the society. The littérateurs too should take a plunge into politics, but most of them prefer to stay away from politics.

He also observed that, there is no value for the literature penned by politicians. When politicians pen literature, the professionals in the realm should encourage them. It is a matter of regret that, such works are not considered as literature. Earlier, journalist P. Lankesh was cracking a whip creating awareness among politicians. However, no such attempts are made now, he added.