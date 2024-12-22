Gruha Shobhe Living Style and Cake Exhibition till Dec. 29

December 22, 2024

Mysuru: Gruha Shobhe, the Living Style Exhibition, which has been providing Mysureans an opportunity to buy most branded household items under one roof for more than 20 years, is back again at Maharaja’s College Grounds.

The ten-day Gruha Shobhe Living Style and Cake Exhibition was inaugurated by former MLA M.K. Somashekar on Dec. 20. The uniqueness of this year’s Gruha Shobhe Exhibition is a cake replica of the Charminar by Dolphin Bakers.

The expo is a must-visit for people who are on the lookout for bargains in furniture of different varieties. There are more than 100 stalls displaying branded products like electronics, appliances, automobiles, furniture, paintings, carpets, modular kitchens among other products.

Besides huge discounts and surprise gifts, many attractive offers on different products are available. Separate food stalls have also been put up at the venue. Special attractions of the event are replicas of Charminar made out of cake.

The ‘Gruha Shobhe’ is an ideal platform for both participants and consumers.

The artistes will be displaying and selling their products directly to consumers due to which their profit margin will also be good. At the same time, the consumers will also benefit with a good amount of discount.

For kids to enjoy there are lots of amusement and those for foodies, varieties of food delicacies are also available. From small company products to multinational company products are all available under one roof.

Gruha Shobhe Living Style and Cake Exhibition is open to the public from 11 am to 9 pm till Dec. 29.