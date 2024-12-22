Newer technologies aiding fraudsters a big worry: Dr. D. Veerendra Heggade

December 22, 2024

Mysuru: Dharmasthala Dharmadhikari Dr. D. Veerendra Heggade has expressed his concern over how the pattern of cheating people is changing in the society, along with the invention of new technologies. He was addressing the gathering during the 72nd College Day celebration of Sri Ramakrishna Vidyashala at the Vidyashala premises, Yadavagiri, in the city yesterday.

Dr. Heggade said, digital technology is conducive for the development of the country, but what’s worrisome is the way in which people are being taken for a ride. To prevent such tendency among people, it is better advised to give more impetus towards teaching spirituality along with education.

“There will be two categories of students in residential schools. While one category consists of students who grew up in a better environment amidst good culture, another category of students include those rated as mischievous at home. It is common to hear from several parents about their wards being mischievous, the one reason that impelled to admit them to residential schools. But, it is challenging for the Ashram authorities to treat them equally without showing any discrimination and bring them on the right path,” asserted Dr. Veerendra Heggade.

Continuing, Heggade said, “one can win over his rivals only with love and not by practicing hatred. Spirituality develops culture, as I share a close rapport with Sri Ramakrishna Ashram, Mangaluru and Mysuru branches for the past 55 years. The demand to admit students to Ramakrishna Vidyashala in Mysuru is also high and so also for spiritual education in this country is also more.”

In his advice to the parents, Dr. Heggade said, it has been a practice to seek divine intervention before starting any work. We won’t worship the God by consuming non-vegetarian food, but prefer to eat vegetarian diet. By consuming vegetarian diet, it is possible to inculcate better culture among the students.

The parents are more willing to admit their children to Ramakrishna Vidyashala, for the only reason that, the education imparted here will mould them to build their life. It is a matter of happiness that, the parents are inclined towards the value and culture based education provided here, said Dr. Heggade.