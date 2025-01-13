Laurene Jobs, widow of Steve Jobs, gets Hindu name ‘Kamala’

January 13, 2025

Prayagraj: American billionaire businesswoman and philanthropist Laurene Powell Jobs — widow of Steve Jobs — reached the ashram of her guru, Swami Kailashnand Giri, the acharya Mahamandaleshwar of Niranjini Akhara, in Prayagraj.

She will be staying at the camp till Jan. 15 before heading back to the US to participate in the swearing-in ceremony of US President-elect Donald Trump. Accompanied by her 40-member team, Laurene landed at Prayagraj on Saturday night and entered Maha Kumbh Mela area on Sunday noon.

She visited the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi where she worshipped Baba Kashi Vishwanath, one of the twelve Jyotirlingas and performed ‘jalabhishek’ (offering water to a deity).

“On the first Amrit Snan on Jan 14, ‘Kamla’ (a name given to her by her guru) will be behind my chariot along with Swami Vyasanand Giri, who was anointed as Mahamandaleshwar on Sunday evening and that would be the first Sangam bath of Kamla at Prayagraj,” Kailashanand Giri said.

Niranjini Akhara will be taking a bath between 7.05 am to 7.45 am on Jan 14. On her arrival at the camp on Sunday, Laurene — dressed in a peach-yellow salwar suit, with ‘Rakshasutra’ (kalava) on her right arm and a ‘rudraksha mala’ hanging from her neck — was accorded a grand welcome with a synchronised playing of the trumpet.

During her stay, she will bathe daily in a sacred river early in the morning, do meditation, chant mantras and read scriptures. She will fast and consume only ‘satvik’ (vegetarian) meals without onion, garlic or rich spices and listen to teachings from saints and spiritual leaders. She will sleep on the ground, maintain a simple lifestyle and plant a tulsi plant. She will also consume food prepared by herself or other devotees, won’t wear gold and consume sweets or fruits.