Bharathi wins silver in Para Road Cycling

April 7, 2025

Mysuru: City’s para cyclist B. Bharathi won silver medal in the 1st National Para Road Cycling Championship held in Hyderabad on Mar. 30.

A student of Jnanaganga PU College, Mysuru, Bharathi represented Karnataka in the Championship jointly organised by Cycling Federation of Indian and Paralympic Committee of India.

Bharathi showcased outstanding talent and determination, securing a silver medal in the 12-km individual time trial in the C3 category. She is the daughter of J. Bharath and Usha, residing in Mysuru.