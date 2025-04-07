Mysuru to host 44th National Masters Athletics Championship

April 7, 2025

Mysuru: The 44th National Masters Athletics Championships will be held from Apr. 21 to 23 at Chamundi Vihar Stadium in city under the aegis of Veteran Athletics Federation of India.

Announcing this at a press meet at Pathrakarthara Bhavan in city recently, Federation President Dr. M.R. Ranganath said that more than 1,500 master athletes, aged above 30 years, from Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Chandigarh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and other States would be taking part in the Championship.

“The Championship will feature master athletes having represented India and honoured with Arjuna, Dronacharya and Padma awards along with those employed in Railways, Indian Army and Public Limited Companies,” he said and added that the Championship will be held according to the rules set by Athletic Federation of India and World Athletic Federation. Veteran Athletics Federation of India would be providing boarding and lodging facilities to the participating athletes along with medals and certificates for the winners.

Federation Secretary G. Ramamurthy, Joint Secretary Venugopal, Directors Praveen Nayak, M.N. Nagesh and R. Pradeep Kumar were present at the press meet.