Mysuru to host 44th National Masters Athletics Championship
Sports

Mysuru to host 44th National Masters Athletics Championship

April 7, 2025

Mysuru: The 44th National Masters Athletics Championships will be held from Apr. 21 to 23 at Chamundi Vihar Stadium in city under the aegis of Veteran Athletics Federation of India.

Announcing this at a press meet at Pathrakarthara Bhavan in city recently, Federation President Dr. M.R. Ranganath said that more than 1,500 master athletes, aged above 30 years, from Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Chandigarh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and other States would be taking part in the Championship.

“The Championship will feature master athletes having represented India and honoured with Arjuna, Dronacharya and Padma awards along with those employed in Railways, Indian Army and Public Limited Companies,” he said and added that the Championship will be held according to the rules set by Athletic Federation of India and World Athletic Federation. Veteran Athletics Federation of India would be providing boarding and lodging facilities to the participating athletes along with medals and certificates for the winners.

Federation Secretary G. Ramamurthy, Joint Secretary Venugopal, Directors Praveen Nayak, M.N. Nagesh and R. Pradeep Kumar were present  at the press meet.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching