April 7, 2025

Kambanda Subramani (74), a resident of No. 1104, 4th Main, in Bogadi 2nd Stage, passed away yesterday in city.

He leaves behind his wife Leela (Pebbatanda), daughters Shareen Kaverappa (Karnanda), Shareeth Somanna (Bolkaranda) and Shruthi Sugun (Chokanda) and a host of relatives and friends.

Last rites will be performed on Apr. 9 at Muktidhama in Vijayanagar 4th Stage.