Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Nearly 60 lakh devotees take holy dip on Day-1

January 13, 2025

Prayagraj: The 45-day Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, celebrated as the largest gathering on Earth, commenced early this morning at the sacred Triveni Sangam — the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati rivers — in Prayagraj, on the occasion of Paush Purnima.

Uttar Pradesh DGP Prashant Kumar stated, “Maha Kumbh 2025 has begun today. In addition to the traditional Police system, we have enhanced arrangements for devotees using advanced technology.

Today, ‘Pushp Varsha’ will also take place. An estimated 1.5 crore (15 million) devotees are expected to take a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam under stringent security measures.

The event began with the ‘Shahi Snan’ on Paush Purnima, marking a rare celestial alignment that occurs only once every 144 years. Devotees have gathered in massive numbers at the Triveni Sangam, to participate in this auspicious ritual.

The Maha Kumbh Mela will conclude on Feb. 26, with significant bathing rituals (Shahi Snan) planned on Jan. 14 (Makar Sankranti), Jan. 29 (Mauni Amavasya), and Feb. 3 (Basant Panchami). Prayagraj is witnessing an influx of lakhs of devotees arriving to take a holy dip. The newly expanded triangular area at Sangam Noj Ghat is bustling with activity as pilgrims gather since morning to immerse themselves in this sacred ritual.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X to share the beginning of Maha Kumbh 2025, saying, “A very special day for crores of people who cherish Bharatiya values and culture! Maha Kumbh 2025 begins in Prayagraj, bringing together countless people in a sacred confluence of faith, devotion, and culture. The Maha Kumbh embodies India’s timeless spiritual heritage and celebrates faith and harmony.”

He added, “I am happy to see Prayagraj abuzz with countless people coming here, taking the holy dip, and seeking blessings. Wishing all pilgrims and tourists a wonderful stay.”