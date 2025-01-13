Six-day Bahuroopi Theatre Festival from tomorrow

January 13, 2025

Mysuru: Rangayana is all set to host this year’s Bahuroopi National Theatre Festival, a six-day theatre and cultural extravaganza, starting tomorrow (Jan. 14).

The theatre repertory is finalising last-minute preparations to ensure the smooth conduct of the event. This year, Bahuroopi coincides with the Makara Sankranti festival, adding extra sparkle to the occasion.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and renowned theatre and cinema actor Atul Kulkarni will inaugurate the festival at Vanaranga, Rangayana premises, tomorrow at 5 pm.

Artists giving final touches for their artworks to be displayed during the Bahuroopi art exhibition.

The theme for this year’s festival is ‘Liberation: Social Justice – Movements and Theatre.’ In line with this, the venue features famous quotes from Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, Nelson Mandela, Bob Marley, and other social reformers.

Information boards on various events, including theatre plays, folk performances, and a film festival, have been installed. The venue also showcases artwork created by local artists.

Stalls erected for Bahuroopi Theatre Festival in Kalamandira.

Rangayana has made arrangements for the inaugural ceremony at Vanaranga, and for events at Bhoomigeeta, B.V. Karanth Ranga Chavadi, Kalamandira, Kiru Rangamandira, and Kindarijogi. Stalls have been set up at Kalamandira, where visitors can purchase desi art, khadi clothing, books, and other items, while also enjoying local delicacies.

Ticket counters have been arranged for both physical and online ticket purchases. Additionally, as part of the festival’s publicity, street plays were conducted by Rangayana with the help of amateur theatre groups from Jan. 11 to 13.

Ticket prices for all four venues — Vanaranga, Bhoomigeeta, Kiru Rangamandira, and Kalamandira — are set at Rs. 100 each. Rangayana is offering a 50 percent discount on tickets for children, applicable only for the plays staged at Kalamandira.