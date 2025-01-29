Stampede at Maha Kumbh: Several injured, few feared dead

January 29, 2025

Situation under control, claims UP Government

Prayagraj (UP): A few pilgrims were feared dead while several suffered injuries in a stampede at Sangam at the Maha Kumbh Mela here early this morning, official sources said.

The sources said that the incident took place at around 2 am due to heavy crowd pressure on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya. However, the exact number of the injured is yet to be confirmed by the Mela administration or the Police.

The sources said that the injured have been admitted to the Central Hospital. It is being claimed that relief and rescue work was carried out and the situation is under control.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the entire incident. CM Yogi Adityanath also held a high level review meeting at his residence and discussed immediate steps to tackle the situation.

Yogi Adityanath has appealed to the people to offer prayers at the temple and take a bath near the ghats of the Ganga.

He also urged the pilgrims to follow the instructions of the administration and co-operate with the authorities in making the arrangements, without paying attention to rumours.

Meanwhile, the second Amrit Snan by the Akharas on the bank of the Sangam has been cancelled following the stampede.

President of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad Mahant Ravindra Puri said that the decision to cancel the Amrit Snan by the Akharas has been taken in view of the stampede near the Sangam bank due to the heavy turnout of devotees. He said, the situation can worsen if Akharas go there.

He said further action will be taken as per the situation and the Amrit Snan could be held in the evening if the situation normalised.

It may be noted that around 10 crore people were expected to take a bath at Kumbh on Mauni Amavasya.