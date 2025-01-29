Half-baked arrangements, mismanagement responsible for stampede: Kharge
January 29, 2025

Prayagraj:  All India Congress Committee (AICC) President Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that “half-baked arrangements, VIP movements, self promotion and mismanagement” were responsible for the stampede on the Sangam Bank at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj.

Taking to his social media handle, Kharge said, “Despite spending thousands of crores of rupees, such arrangements are condemnable. There are still many important Shahi Snan left, so the Central and State Governments should wake up now and improve the arrangements so that such unpleasant incidents do not happen in future”.

He said, “Arrangement for accommodations, food, first aid and movement of devotees should be expanded and VIP movement should be curbed.”

