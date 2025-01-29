KRS Temple Priest, friend killed in accident at UP
News

KRS Temple Priest, friend killed in accident at UP

January 29, 2025

They were on Kashi pilgrimage

Mysuru: An Assistant Priest of Venugopalaswamy Temple at the backwaters of KRS is among two killed in a road accident at Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh (UP) in the early hours of Jan. 27.

The deceased have been identified as S.P. Ramakrishna Sharma (31), Assistant Priest and his friend from Bengaluru, Arun Shastri (38). It is learnt that Ramakrishna Sharma was the only son to his parents and was a bachelor.

It is learnt that Ramakrishna Sharma, along with a few of his friends from Bengaluru, had gone on a pilgrimage to Kashi.

While returning from Kashi on Jan. 27 early morning in a car, they reportedly met with a road accident at Mirzapur resulting in serious head injuries to Sharma and Shastri. They were admitted to a hospital there but the duo succumbed to injuries, it is said.

The last rites of Sharma and Shastri were held at Kashi yesterday evening, according to sources.    

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching