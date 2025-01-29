KRS Temple Priest, friend killed in accident at UP

January 29, 2025

They were on Kashi pilgrimage

Mysuru: An Assistant Priest of Venugopalaswamy Temple at the backwaters of KRS is among two killed in a road accident at Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh (UP) in the early hours of Jan. 27.

The deceased have been identified as S.P. Ramakrishna Sharma (31), Assistant Priest and his friend from Bengaluru, Arun Shastri (38). It is learnt that Ramakrishna Sharma was the only son to his parents and was a bachelor.

It is learnt that Ramakrishna Sharma, along with a few of his friends from Bengaluru, had gone on a pilgrimage to Kashi.

While returning from Kashi on Jan. 27 early morning in a car, they reportedly met with a road accident at Mirzapur resulting in serious head injuries to Sharma and Shastri. They were admitted to a hospital there but the duo succumbed to injuries, it is said.

The last rites of Sharma and Shastri were held at Kashi yesterday evening, according to sources.