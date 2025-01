January 29, 2025

Mysuru: Princess, Simba, Daisy, Bella and Maya, all 1.5-year-old pups, which are being nurtured at People For Animals (PFA) in city, are up for adoption.

“These cute puppies are de-wormed, playful and are eagerly waiting for a family to call as their own. These pups will bring joy and companionship besides making your home complete,” says a PFA press release. For details, contact PFA on Ph: 0821-2598213 or Mob: 98456-54429 or e-mail: [email protected]