Internal reservation: Vedike warns State Govt. for its delaying tactics

January 29, 2025

Mysuru: Condemning the undue delay on the part of the State Government in the implementation of internal reservation, the city-based Karnataka Saamajika Nyayapara Vakeelara Vedike has warned of complaining to the Governor and laying siege to Vidhana Soudha if there is any further delay.

Addressing a press meet here on Monday, Vedike President and senior Advocate S. Arunkumar warned of launching a movement and urged the Government to introduce the interim report on internal reservation soon.

Pointing out that the exploited sections have been fighting for internal reservation for 30 years, Arunkumar said that the Supreme Court on Aug. 1, 2024, ruled that States can provide internal reservation within SC/STs and socially and educationally backward classes to remove inequalities. Following the SC ruling, the State Cabinet, which met on Aug.28, decided to form a Commission to gather empirical data and subsequently announced the formation of Justice Nagamohan Das One-man Commission on Nov.12 to make recommendations on internal reservation, he said adding that the three-month time sought by the Government for collecting data is coming to an end and it seems that the Government is unnecessarily buying more time to announce internal reservation. He further said, this delaying tactics by the Government has rendered injustice to Madiga community and reiterated that the Vedike would demand sacking of the Government.

Vedike office-bearers M. Dasaiah, Shivakumar M. Belthur, T. Muthuraj, Raju, Kartik and Boodithittu Rajendra were present.