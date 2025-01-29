ISRO hits century of Missions

January 29, 2025

Successfully launches GSLV-F15/NVS-02 Navigation Satellite from Sriharikota

Sriharikota (AP): The launch of GSLV-F15/NVS-02 Navigation Satellite marked a historic 100th launch mission of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in its space journey spanning 46 years, here this morning.

ISRO launched its first Rocket SLV-3E1/Rohini Technology Payload on August 10, 1979 and later ventured into SLV, PSLV, GSLV, LVM3, SSLV, RLV, TV and PAT Missions, totalling 99 missions. With today’s launch, ISRO scripted history and achieved a significant milestone with a century of launches.

Since 1979 starting with Sounding Rockets – Satellite Launch Vehicle-3 (SLV3-4 missions), ISRO progressed with Augmented Satellite Launch Vehicle (ASLV-4 missions), Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-62 missions), GSLV (16 missions), Launch Vehicle Mark 3 (LVM3 earlier GSLV-MkIII, 7 missions), Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV, 3 missions), Air Breathing Propulsion Project (ABPP) and Reusable Launch Vehicle – Technology Demonstrator (RLV-TD) and two sub-orbital rocket launches by two private firms, marking a total of 99 missions from the SHAR Range.

And today, ISRO, which had achieved record feats like inter-space exploratory missions to Moon, landing on the South Polar Region of Moon, Sun and Mars, achieved the unique record of 100 missions.

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh lauded ISRO for successfully accomplishing the landmark milestone of 100th mission from the SHAR (Sriharikota) Range this morning and said this quantum leap instilled confidence that “sky is not the limit after the space sector was unlocked by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”