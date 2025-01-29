RTI activist lodges complaint against Chamundeshwari MLA

January 29, 2025

Mysuru: Continuing his campaign against massive scams and irregularities in MUDA, the city’s RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna has lodged a complaint with the Lokayukta Police and the ED (Enforcement Directorate) accusing Chamundeshwari JD(S) MLA G.T. Devegowda (GTD) of illegally getting 19 sites from MUDA in benami names, under the 50:50 ratio alternative sites allotment scheme.

In his complaint, Snehamayi Krishna said that GTD after purchasing 2.22 acres of land in Devanur village Survey No.81/2 in the name of his nephew ( son of GTD’s sister) Mahendra, had got 19 sites allotted under 50:50 ratio, claiming that the Authority (MUDA) had not paid him compensation and sought a thorough investigation into the matter.

Claiming that the 2.22 acres of land was registered in the name of Mahendra, Krishna alleged that officials had ordered issuance of Khata as agricultural land, even though they were aware that many houses were already built in the said land. The MUDA, based on these documents, allotted 19 sites to Mahendra under its 50:50 ratio alternative sites allotment scheme, which is illegal, Krishna said in his complaint.

Krishna also attached some related documents and photos in support of his complaint.

“The said 2.22 acres of land is a MUDA-developed Layout. Some of the site allottees have been residing in houses built by them 20 years ago. When such is the case, it is a serious lapse on the part of MUDA and Revenue Department officials to have issued Khata for the said land as agricultural land,” Krishna said.

While Krishna personally lodged the complaint at Lokayukta SP Office on Dewan’s Road, he filed the complaint to ED through Registered Post and e-mail.

Let everything come out in investigation: GTD

Reacting to the complaint lodged against him, MLA G.T. Devegowda (GTD) said that a probe can be ordered if his nephew Mahendra had got sites illegally from MUDA.

Speaking to Star of Mysore’s sister concern Mysuru Mithra yesterday, GTD questioned whether MUDA had split the Devanur Survey land into 4 or 6 parts for formation of a Layout. Stating that the probe must unearth the truth on whether compensation was indeed paid by MUDA in the first place for acquiring the said land, he noted that getting sites under the 50:50 ratio even after receiving compensation is wrong and illegal.

Wondering how the land became a benami one when the fact is that it was purchased from farmers, GTD said a thorough probe will unearth the truth.

Asserting that there was nothing wrong with his nephew if he had got the sites under 50:50 ratio in accordance with the law and rules, he reiterated that the investigation officers should find out if the entire process was according to procedures and rules.