Comprehensive Urban Transformation Framework: Rs. 1,688 crore urban revamp plan for MUDA

January 29, 2025

Urban Development Department Secretary writes to Mysuru DC to prepare proposal

Mysuru: IAS officer and Secretary of the Urban Development Department, Deepa Cholan, has directed Mysuru Deputy Commissioner (DC) G. Lakshmikanth Reddy to prepare a detailed proposal aligning with the “Comprehensive Urban Transformation Framework for Mysuru: Strategic Vision, Budget and Development Roadmap for Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).”

This framework, developed based on recommendations by S. Mohanadass Hegde, Member and former Secretary of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), envisions transforming Mysuru into a sustainable, smart and inclusive urban hub. The estimated budget for the transformation is between Rs. 1,087 crore and Rs. 1,688 crore.

The proposal seeks to align Mysuru’s urban transformation. Focus areas include sustainability, cultural preservation and economic growth. As Chairman of MUDA, the Deputy Commissioner has been tasked with submitting the plan to the Government for further action.

Vision for Mysuru

The proposal aligns with the Government’s vision of developing Mysuru as a modern urban centre while preserving its unique cultural identity. The framework aims to balance tradition and progress, focusing on sustainability, infrastructure enhancement, economic development and community well-being.

It outlines strategic goals and actionable steps to position Mysuru as a model city for the State and the country.

Urban infrastructure, mobility

A key component of the framework is the development of an integrated urban infrastructure and mobility system. The plan emphasises the expansion of roads and public transportation networks while incorporating smart traffic management systems.

Efforts to promote pedestrian-friendly zones and cycling infrastructure are also highlighted, ensuring better connectivity and reduced congestion.

Water management, sustainability

The framework prioritises sustainable water management and environmental resilience. Plans include modernising water distribution networks, establishing wastewater recycling facilities and implementing waste-to-energy projects.

Expanding green spaces, such as parks and urban forests, alongside renewable energy initiatives like rooftop solar systems and electric vehicle charging stations, forms a significant part of the city’s green infrastructure vision.

Digital governance

To enhance administrative efficiency and citizen services, the framework calls for the adoption of smart city technologies. City-wide digital connectivity, Internet of Things (IoT)-based monitoring systems and e-governance platforms are proposed to simplify governance processes and improve accessibility for residents.

Preserving culture, boosting tourism

Mysuru’s cultural heritage and tourism potential are central to the development plan. Investments in heritage conservation, improved event infrastructure and enhanced tourist amenities aim to strengthen the city’s position as a premier cultural and tourism destination.

The framework aspires to blend modernity with Mysuru’s rich traditions, offering a unique experience to visitors.

Economic development, job generation

The framework also focuses on economic growth by supporting local industries and employment opportunities. Plans include designating industrial zones, establishing skill development centres and fostering startups and small businesses.

These measures aim to boost the city’s economy while generating significant employment for its residents.

Community participation

Community engagement forms a vital aspect of the proposal. Digital platforms for public feedback, transparent governance processes and effective grievance redressal mechanisms are planned to ensure that citizens play an active role in shaping the city’s future.

With a holistic approach encompassing infrastructure, environment, governance, culture and community participation, the Comprehensive Urban Transformation Framework aims to position Mysuru as a sustainable, vibrant and economically robust city.

This ambitious roadmap seeks to transform Mysuru into a sustainable, culturally vibrant and economically thriving urban centre, setting a benchmark for modern city development in Karnataka and beyond.

Funding strategies

The funding required to implement the framework for Mysuru is estimated between Rs. 1,087 crore and Rs. 1,688 crore. To ensure financial sustainability, the plan proposes a multi-pronged approach to secure the necessary resources.

Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) will play a pivotal role in funding high-cost infrastructure projects, with an aim to cover up to 30 percent of the required investments. By involving private entities, the framework seeks to leverage their expertise and resources while reducing the financial burden on public funds.

Government grants will form another critical component of the funding strategy. Programmes such as Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT), Smart Cities and Swachh Bharat will be tapped to secure financial aid, potentially covering 20-25 percent of environmental and digital initiatives. These grants will support the development of essential infrastructure and smart urban systems. Additionally, the plan emphasises revenue generation through Mysuru’s rich tourism potential and real estate opportunities. By capitalising on the city’s cultural and economic appeal, the framework aims to contribute an additional 10-15 percent of the total funding required. With these strategies in place, the framework envisions a holistic and interconnected approach to the MUDA’s objectives.