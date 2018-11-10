MUDA to invite applications for allotting CA sites

Mysuru: MUDA will soon invite applications for allocation of 89 CA (Civic amenities) sites available in the city, according to MUDA Commissioner P.S. Kantharaj.

Speaking to SOM, Kantharaj said that a list of 89 CA sites available at Vijayanagar 4th Stage, Sirampura, Dattagalli and Devanur has been prepared. A Sub-Committee will be formed for allocation purpose, following which MUDA will invite applications for CA sites, he said.

Continuing, Kantharaj said that there were 457 CA sites allotted over two decades ago which were found to have violated allotment norms and the issue will be raised at MUDA’s next meeting.

He further said that till now MUDA has allotted 22 CA sites for setting up Government hostels, including four to Social Welfare Department, three to Minorities Development Department and one to Backward Classes Welfare Department.

Referring to Group Housing Schemes, the Commissioner said that MUDA has come up with a plan for building homes at affordable prices.

Pointing out that a total of 16 acres of land in Dattagalli, R.T. Nagar, Kanakadasa Nagar, Vijayanagar 2nd stage, 3rd stage, 2nd Phase in 4th Stage and Devanur, he said that MUDA has planned to construct 2,000 houses for the shelterless in this land, for which a DPR has been sent to the Government.