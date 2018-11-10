Govardhana Puja celebrated at ISKCON temple in city

ISKCON Temple at Jayanagar, Mysuru, celebrated Govardhana Puja festival on Thursday (Nov. 8) at its temple premises. The festival started at 6 pm with Tulasi Puja followed by Go Puja (worship of the cows), Govardhana Puja (worship of Govardhana Hill) and Deepotsava.

Devotees were spell-bound by looking at the magnificent Govardhana Hill made with 200 kgs of delicious cake. Various kinds of food items including rice preparations, sweets and savories were also prepared and offered to Lord Krishna on the auspicious day. Hundreds of devotees thronged the temple and received the blessings of the Lord.

Jai Chaitanya Dasa, President of ISKCON, Mysore chapter, who graced the occasion, said that this festival was celebrated in commemoration of the fascinating pastime of Lord Krishna’s lifting the Govardhana Hill when angry Indra sent torrents of rain accompanied by showers of ice blocks and high wind to disturb the residents of Vrindavana. Lord Krishna immediately took compassion upon the residents of Vrindavana and protected them by picking up the Govardhana Hill, just as a child picks up a mushroom.