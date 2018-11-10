‘Savayava Santhe’ receives good response in city

Mysuru: ‘Savaya Santhe’ (Organic Fair), organised by Nisarga Trust near Kamakshi Hospital Park at Saraswathipuram in city this morning, drew good response from the public. The fair will be open for public till 6.30 pm today.

The ninth edition of the fair aims to popularise the organic products produced by various farmers besides creating a marketing opportunity. A dozen of farmers including those from regional Organic Farmer Groups Federation of Mandya, Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts kept their products for sale.

Products on sale include organic rice such as Rajamudi, Kempakki (red rice), Sannavalli, Sona, Kuchchalakki (boiled rice)and other products such as avalakki (rice flakes), pulses, organic jaggery, organic sugar, honey, coconut oil, herbal shampoo, soaps and dry fruits. People purchased millets such as Saame (Little millet), Navane (Foxtail millet), Sajje (Pearl millet), Baragu (Proso millet), Oodhalu (Barnyard millet), Ragi (Finger millet) and their value added products.

Organic vegetables, including tomato, lady’s finger, Coccinia (tonde), ridge gourd, brinjal, cucumber, green chilly, basale, root vegetables and varieties of green leaves are kept for sale. They also displayed fruits including sapota (chikkus), bananas, banana stalk and lemon.

Other than these, onion, garlic, pepper, ginger, turmeric, clove, cardamom and cinnamon and coconut oil produced from adopting CFTRI technology was also available to public.

Energy Bomb: The main attraction at the fair was ‘Energy Bomb,’ a kind of snack produced using pure ghee, jaggery and dry fruits. A piece of Energy Bomb is sold at Rs.10. Arogya Butti Raithara Swasahaya Samsthe of Alur village of Chamamarajanagar kept this product for sale.

Health Kit: The other attraction was ‘Health kit,’ an instant food item prepared for infants and children using millets. Per kit was sold at Rs.140. Pure cooking salt was kept for sale by Gokarna Salakatte village.

Speaking on the occasion, Nisarga Trust President Basavaraj Kukkarahalli said that the Trust has holding this fair every year with main objective of encouraging organic farming and to get decent price for their products.

The need of the hour is to protect the farmers when they are migrating to cities in search of alternate profession after quitting agriculture. Nowadays there has been huge demand for organic products among health-conscious people across the globe.

Unlike the intervention of commission agents in APMC markets and Raitha Santhe, there is no scope for middlemen in Savayava Santhe. Producers can sell their products directly to consumers. The Trust, which is promoting organic farming, is creating market opportunities by holding organic fairs at various places. Other than this, the Trust and organic farmers groups will keep their products for sale on second Saturday every month.

Also, such fairs will be held on every Sunday at J.P. Nagar in city at #794, 10th Main Road, D-Block, JSS College Road.